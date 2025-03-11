Deputies attend group interview ahead of closing meeting of NPC annual session
Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) arrive for a group interview ahead of the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) attend a group interview ahead of the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
