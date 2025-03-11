Chinese national lawmakers approve budget resolution, 2025 central budget

Xinhua) 15:21, March 11, 2025

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Tuesday adopted a resolution on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2024 and the central and local budgets for 2025, and approved the central budget for 2025 at the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

