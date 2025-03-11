Chinese national lawmakers approve development plan resolution, 2025 plan

March 11

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Tuesday adopted a resolution on the implementation of the 2024 plan for national economic and social development and the 2025 plan for national economic and social development, and approved the 2025 plan at the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

