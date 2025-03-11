Home>>
Chinese national lawmakers approve government work report
(Xinhua) 15:11, March 11, 2025
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Tuesday passed a resolution on the government work report at the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.
