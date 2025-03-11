Chinese national lawmakers pass work report of top procuratorate

Xinhua) 15:30, March 11, 2025

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Tuesday passed a resolution on the work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate at the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)