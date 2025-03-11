Home>>
Chinese national lawmakers pass work report of top court
(Xinhua) 15:24, March 11, 2025
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Tuesday passed a resolution on the work report of the Supreme People's Court at the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese national lawmakers pass work report of NPC Standing Committee
- Chinese national lawmakers approve budget resolution, 2025 central budget
- Chinese national lawmakers approve development plan resolution, 2025 plan
- China adopts decision to amend lawmakers law
- Chinese national lawmakers approve government work report
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.