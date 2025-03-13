Home>>
Full text: Report on the Work of the Government
(Xinhua) 08:12, March 13, 2025
BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of the government work report delivered at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China on March 5, and approved on March 11.
Please see the attachment for the document.
Full text: Report on the Work of the Government
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Thrilling performances mark Lisu ethnic group's traditional festival in SW China's Yunnan
- Using AI to explore hidden gems of S China's Guangxi
- County in SW China's Guizhou leverages intangible cultural heritages to boost tourism
- Tea tourism gains traction in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, S China's Guangxi
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.