China's top legislator praises journalists for coverage of NPC annual session

Xinhua) 08:39, March 13, 2025

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with journalists who covered the third session of the 14th NPC, extending his appreciation for their efforts, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Wednesday met with journalists who covered the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), extending his appreciation for their efforts.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, commended major news outlets for their well-planned and well-organized coverage.

He noted that their reports conveyed confidence and strength while highlighting the country's pragmatic and efficient democratic process.

Zhao encouraged the media to continue exploring and utilizing the rich news resources related to the system of people's congresses as well as NPC work and deputies, helping to effectively tell the story of China and its whole-process people's democracy.

The NPC session was held from March 5 to 11.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)