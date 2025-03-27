Chinese FM meets Nauruan counterpart

Xinhua) 09:03, March 27, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Nauruan Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Lionel Aingimea in Beijing, capital of China on March 26, 2025. Aingimea came to China for the opening ceremony of the Nauru Embassy in China. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Wednesday met with Nauruan Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Lionel Aingimea, who came to China for the opening ceremony of the Nauru Embassy in China.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that since the resumption of diplomatic relations between China and Nauru, both sides have fostered mutual understanding and support, while the pragmatic cooperation has developed comprehensively, bringing tangible benefits to the people of Nauru.

China appreciates Nauru's firm adherence to the one-China policy and believes that Nauru will continue to support China in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, thus consolidating the political foundation of bilateral relations, Wang said.

China is willing to deepen cooperation with Nauru in various fields including agriculture and fisheries, sports, marine development, climate change response, and capacity building, Wang said, adding that China congratulates Nauru on the upcoming official opening of its embassy in China and is willing to provide conveniences and assistance for the embassy's operation.

Aingimea, for his part, said that Nauru sincerely thanks China for the valuable assistance provided in infrastructure construction and socio-economic development, which helps improve people's livelihood and sustainable development of Nauru.

Nauru will not waver in its stance of adhering to the one-China principle and looks forward to expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields and pushing bilateral relations to a new level, Aingimea added.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Nauruan Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Lionel Aingimea in Beijing, capital of China on March 26, 2025. Aingimea came to China for the opening ceremony of the Nauru Embassy in China. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)