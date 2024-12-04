China's top legislator holds talks with Nauru's parliament speaker

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Speaker of the Nauru Parliament Marcus Stephen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), held talks with Speaker of the Nauru Parliament Marcus Stephen in Beijing on Tuesday.

Zhao first commended the decision made by Nauru in January to resume diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China by adhering to the one-China principle.

China will work with Nauru to deliver on the important common understandings between the two heads of state, and create a bright future for bilateral relations based on equality, mutual respect, win-win cooperation, openness, and inclusiveness, Zhao said.

He said that the one-China principle is a universally recognized basic norm in international relations, and also the political foundation and prerequisite for China to develop its relations with other countries.

It is hoped and believed that Nauru will continue to abide by the one-China principle, firmly support China in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and oppose "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, Zhao said,

China will firmly support Nauru in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and in exploring a development path in line with its own national conditions, he said.

He said that China's NPC is willing to expand multi-level exchanges in various fields with Nauru's parliament, and welcomes parliamentarians of Nauru to participate in seminars hosted by the NPC for representatives from Pacific island countries, Zhao added.

Stephen said that resuming diplomatic relations with China is a correct decision for Nauru to make. Nauru firmly adheres to the one-China principle, supports and participates in the Belt and Road cooperation and the three global initiatives.

The Nauru parliament will strengthen exchanges with China's NPC to consolidate political mutual trust, promoting sustainable development, and deepening people-to-people exchanges, Stephen said.

