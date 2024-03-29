Nauruan president urges collaboration, unity in addressing global challenges

Xinhua) 09:57, March 29, 2024

BOAO, Hainan, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Nauruan President David Adeang on Thursday urged the international community to strengthen collaboration and unity to address complex, yet interrelated challenges facing the world.

"In an increasingly interconnected world, no nation can thrive in isolation. Neither should any nation be isolated from economic and financial engagement with the rest of the world," he said while addressing the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024 here.

"It is only through concerted efforts and mutual respect that we can overcome shared obstacles and build a more prosperous and sustainable future for humankind," the president said.

"We must build bridges instead of walls and work towards a more integrated and connected world for all the people. We should be inclusive and engaging and look towards maximum economic and financial participation, so that no country, large or small, despite whatever development status, is left behind," he said.

The president reiterated that the establishment of bilateral relations between Nauru and China "is on the right side of history" and will benefit both nations and foster mutual respect, development and prosperity.

"We appreciate and applaud President Xi Jinping's openness and vision for promoting economic globalization and creating new prospects for growth and development, which is vital for small countries such as Nauru," he said.

Stressing that "peace and development are inseparable pillars of human progress," the Nauruan president also called for efforts to strive for global peace and development, as conflicts and tensions persist in various regions worldwide.

"We fully support President Xi Jinping's vision of a world without conflict and his dedication to promoting the development of humankind," he said.

The president also repeated his appeal for climate finance to support Nauru and other Pacific Island countries' adaptation efforts in dealing with the aftermath of climate change.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)