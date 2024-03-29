World leaders welcome Asia's economic success, urge cooperation, solidarity to meet global challenges

A logo is seen at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

During the ongoing Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024, global leaders and senior officials of international organizations welcomed Asia's economic success, while they called for cooperation and solidarity from all countries to meet global challenges.

During a speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the meeting takes place against a backdrop of unprecedented global uncertainty, fueled by geopolitical turbulence and economic upheavals, and "the outlook is not very promising."

One of the major challenges facing the world economy is "the ongoing trade tensions between major economies, protectionist policies, and escalating trade disputes that disrupt global supply chains, hamper economic growth, and undermine investors' confidence," he said.

Asia's economic achievements are a testament to the region's resilience, innovation, and determination, and it is "well positioned to continue driving global growth and development in the years to come," he said.

The Boao forum has emerged as an embodiment of the Asian innovative approach to achieving universal economic progress and has also established itself as "a prominent symbol of China's commitment towards global development," said the president.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said in his speech that the Boao forum represents countries that produce almost 50 percent of the new investment in renewable energy.

"It is a promise for the future," he said.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen, president of the Supreme Privy Council to the King of Cambodia, told the opening ceremony that it is the responsibility of Asia to maintain peace and security in the region to ensure that poverty alleviation does not reverse course and future development with shared prosperity can be better fostered.

This photo taken on March 28, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Asia has made great strides in development and serves as an engine of growth, especially during a difficult period, said Hun Sen.

"It is essential for our region to work together to maintain this positive momentum," he said.

"Our actions should be guided by the principle of a rules-based multilateralism that works for all of us, not just for any particular group of nations; we should continue to strive for deeper integration and better connectivity, rather than decoupling and disruption," Hun Sen said.

In an increasingly interconnected world, no nation can thrive in isolation, and neither should any nation be isolated from economic and financial engagement with the rest of the world, said Nauruan President David Adeang.

"We must build bridges instead of walls and work toward a more integrated and connected world for all the people; we should be inclusive and engaging and look towards maximum economic and financial participation," Adeang said. "So that no country, large or small, despite whatever development status, is left behind."

Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit said sustainable development continues to be a pressing issue for the international community, given the high levels of inequality, poverty and marginalization among countries.

"We need to work together to pull our strengths and move faster toward achieving peace and sustainable development. We need to strengthen cooperation and solidarity between countries in order to provide effective responses to the financial, economic, and social crises faced by many countries around the world," Skerrit said.

Daren Tang, director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization, said: "I'm seeing more and more countries, especially emerging economies and developing countries, turn to innovation, creativity, technology, and digitalization to drive growth and development."

"Asia has emerged as a major driver of ideas and innovation," he noted.

Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), said: "Countries across Asia are dynamic, innovative and powerful drivers of global economic development and growth."

"Asia will contribute about 60 percent of global GDP (gross domestic product) growth this year," the OECD head said.

He called on all countries to work together to encourage globalization, tackle climate change, and seize opportunities created by the digital transformation of our economies and societies, while better managing associated risks, challenges and disruptions.

