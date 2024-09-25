Chinese FM meets Nauruan counterpart

September 25, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday met with Nauruan Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Lionel Aingimea on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that in January this year, China and Nauru resumed diplomatic ties, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the relationship between the two countries.

China attaches great importance to its relationship with Nauru and is committed to strengthening communication and exchanges at all levels with Nauru on the basis of equality and mutual respect, he said.

China is also keen on actively expanding practical cooperation to continuously advance the bilateral relations, Wang added.

Aingimea, for his part, said that the resumption of diplomatic ties with China was undoubtedly a correct and historic decision.

He also expressed the hope of continuing to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields to support Nauru's economic and social development.

