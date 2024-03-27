China's top legislator meets Nauruan president

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Nauruan President David Adeang in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Nauruan President David Adeang Tuesday in Beijing.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China stands ready to work with Nauru to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, consolidate political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation, and enhance people-to-people exchanges to better benefit the two peoples, Zhao said.

China is advancing the building of a strong country and the great cause of national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, said Zhao, adding that this will bring new development opportunities to countries around the world, including Nauru. China welcomes Nauru aboard the express train of China's development, Zhao said.

Zhao said that the NPC of China stands ready to work with the parliament of Nauru to enhance communication at all levels, formulate or improve legal documents conducive to bilateral cooperation, share experience in reform and development and the construction of the rule of law.

Adeang said that the resumption of diplomatic relations with China is a firm political decision of the Nauruan government and parliament.

Nauru is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields, intensify exchanges between legislative bodies and continuously deepen friendship between the two peoples, said Adeang.

