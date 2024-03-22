Nauruan president to visit China

Xinhua) 14:44, March 22, 2024

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Nauru David Adeang will pay a state visit to China from March 24 to 29, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Friday.

