Nauruan president to visit China
(Xinhua) 14:44, March 22, 2024
BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Nauru David Adeang will pay a state visit to China from March 24 to 29, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Friday.
