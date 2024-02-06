Nauru students begin study in China after diplomatic relations resume

Photo: Official Website of the China Foreign Affairs University

After China and Nauru officially resumed diplomatic relations on January 24, 26 international students from Nauru arrived in Beijing on January 29 to participate in a one-month learning program focusing on China's national conditions and the Chinese language.

Students from Nauru will undertake courses at the China Foreign Affairs University (CFAU), as stated on its official website. Upon their arrival in Beijing on January 29, they were warmly welcomed at the airport by officials from the Chinese Foreign Ministry and teachers from CFAU.

On January 30, with assistance from the Chinese Embassy in Nauru, the students conducted video calls with their parents and relatives back in Nauru. Teachers from the university stated that they would fully assist the Nauruan students in adapting to their studies and life in Beijing as soon as possible.

During the opening ceremony of the learning program on Wednesday, Sun Jisheng, the Vice President of CFAU, extended a warm welcome to all the students and introduced the history of the university and the arrangements for the learning program.

Sun expressed hope that the students would take this opportunity to deepen their understanding of Chinese national conditions, improve their Chinese language skills, and become ambassadors of China-Nauru friendship, contributing to cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The students from Nauru were also introduced in detail to the application process for the China scholarship program. Rokobuli Christina Neitabera, a student from Nauru, expressed appreciation to the Chinese Foreign Ministry and CFAU for their warm reception and support on behalf of all the students.

About one week after Nauru's announcement to sever "diplomatic relations" with China's Taiwan region, China and Nauru officially resumed diplomatic relations on January 24, unveiling a new chapter in their bilateral ties and cooperation.

