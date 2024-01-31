World Digital Education Alliance launched in Shanghai

Xinhua) 11:18, January 31, 2024

SHANGHAI, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- The World Digital Education Alliance was launched in Shanghai on Tuesday during the 2024 World Digital Education Conference which kicked off on the same day.

A total of 104 institutions from 41 countries and regions have joined the alliance, according to an official announcement at the conference.

The international version of China's national smart education platform was also launched on the sidelines of the conference.

In the past year, 17.55 million job vacancies for 2023 college graduates were released through this education platform, and nearly one-third of college graduates have secured employment through channels associated with the platform, according to data released at the conference.

To date, the "MOOC to the West" project, which aims to provide online courses to college students in China's vast landlocked western regions, has provided 198,000 massive open online courses (MOOCs) and customized course services to universities in the western regions, with 540 million students participating in such courses.

This national smart education platform has extensively gathered resources, which include a total of 88,000 educational resources for primary and secondary school students. The vocational education platform has launched more than 10,000 high-quality online courses while the higher education platform has gathered 27,000 high-quality MOOCs.

