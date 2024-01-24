Educational trips spice up winter breaks

LANZHOU, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Educational travel has emerged as a favorable choice across China for inquisitive minds seeking to embark on a journey of knowledge and exploration during their breaks, and one destination that stands out is Dunhuang, a city in northwest China's Gansu Province.

"I love delving into Chinese history and often read about Dunhuang's past and its mural stories. This time, I couldn't wait to see it in person," said Chen Tianli, a primary school student from the provincial capital Lanzhou.

At the start of this winter break, Chen, along with over 300 students from various places in Gansu set out on an educational trip to Dunhuang, home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site Mogao Grottoes. Eager for a rich and immersive learning experience, these students were greeted with a variety of courses designed to broaden their horizons and create lasting educational memories.

"Dunhuang has a profound history. Participating in educational travel not only helps to expand my knowledge but also provides a break and joy amidst busy study schedules," said Wang Jingwu, a high school sophomore from Linxia City.

Dunhuang began developing its tourism industry in the late 1970s. Today, the growing cultural demands of young people have brought more opportunities for this city.

Experiential learning activities began in 2022 in Dunhuang, according to Feng Yingchao, director of the city's culture, sports and radio and television bureau. "Through these programs, we expect to offer rich holiday experiences to students nationwide," Feng said.

A range of courses has been designed for students to experience the art form of Dunhuang murals, race on the sands of Mingsha Mountain, and participate in scientific experiments at the Dunhuang Solar Expo Park.

To further boost the educational travel market, local authorities have also facilitated access to tourist attractions, hotels and travel agencies through various measures, such as by providing free tickets and guided tours for students.

"We hope to fully leverage the role of artistic and cultural education through educational trips, allowing students to experience traditional Chinese culture, enriching their spiritual lives and enhancing cultural confidence," said Tang Wenjing, deputy general manager of Dunhuang Culture and Tourism Group.

"Since 2023, educational travel has seen a rapid expansion, with courses blending education, experience and entertainment gaining popularity among parents and students. Children are offered a broader view of the world through these unique experiences," said Zhao Yao, head of Gansu Liangchang Culture and Education Co., Ltd.

