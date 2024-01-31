China, Nauru relations embark on fast track: FM

Xinhua) 11:23, January 31, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- The reopening of the Chinese embassy in Nauru shows that China-Nauru relations are embarking on a fast growth track, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when answering a relevant query. Wang said that on behalf of Nauru, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Lionel Aingimea congratulated China on the reopening of the embassy, and reiterated that Nauru is firmly committed to the one-China principle and regards the principle as a fundamental foreign policy.

Aingimea also noted that China-Nauru relations have developed rapidly and been warmly received in Nauru since the resumption of diplomatic ties, and that Nauru looks forward to what the two countries can do together.

After officially resuming diplomatic relations on Jan. 24, China and Nauru each agreed to open an embassy in the other's country at an early date. Through the concerted efforts of both sides, the five-star red flag is once again flying high over Nauru just five days on, a sign that China-Nauru relations are embarking on a fast growth track, Wang said. This also shows that the historic trend of commitment to the one-China principle will not be stopped, and that the global family of commitment to the one-China principle will grow even larger, he said.

China stands ready to work with Nauru for equal-footed engagement, close communication, sincere cooperation and common development, aiming to advance bilateral relations steadily and bring more benefits to the peoples of the two countries, Wang said.

