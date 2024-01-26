Commentary: Resumption of China-Nauru diplomatic relations confirms irresistible trend, common aspiration of people

Xinhua) 17:02, January 26, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The New Year has brought encouraging news to the people of China and Nauru. On Jan. 24, China and Nauru signed a joint communique on the resumption of diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level, which made Nauru the 183rd country to have diplomatic ties with China.

This overwhelming number proves once again that adherence to the one-China principle is international righteousness, the common aspiration of the people, and an irresistible trend.

Since 2016, an additional 11 countries have chosen to sever so-called "diplomatic relations" with the Taiwan region, and have established or resumed diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle. An increasing number of countries have established diplomatic relations with China and have thereby also made the choice to be on the right side of history.

To resume diplomatic relations with China without conditions is a rational choice made by the Nauru government. China and Nauru are both developing countries, and both countries face the common tasks of developing their economies, improving livelihoods and achieving modernization.

The two sides have broad prospects for cooperation and share a common will to defend their sovereignty and independence, safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and promote an equal and orderly multi-polar world and economic globalization that benefits all. For Nauru, resuming diplomatic relations with China means choosing a truly trustworthy development partner.

Resuming diplomatic relations with China is also a just act by the government of Nauru in response to the will of its people.

People in China and Nauru have been friends for years, and choosing China as a partner aligns with the interests of the Nauru people. During his talks with the Chinese side, Nauru's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Lionel Aingimea made specific reference to the fact that the resumption of diplomatic relations with China had been unanimously endorsed by the Nauru parliament, with all members of parliament rising in support of the decision.

The choice made by the people of Nauru once again confirms that the one-China principle is a consensus of the international community and a recognized basic norm in international relations.

It is never too late to have a friend.

China has always advocated the equality of all countries, big or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, and supports all countries in taking the path of development that is in line with their own national conditions and chosen by their people. China is willing to share with all parties the opportunities brought about by Chinese modernization and to jointly promote the building of a human community with a shared future.

The resumption of diplomatic relations means China and Nauru will carry out cooperation in various fields on the basis of equal treatment, mutual respect, win-win cooperation, and openness and inclusiveness. The development of relations between the two countries is bound to have a bright future.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)