China raises national flag in Nauru after 19 years

(People's Daily App) 16:01, January 30, 2024

A Chinese diplomatic team held a national flag-raising ceremony on Monday in Nauru, marking the first time in 19 years that the five-star red flag of China was raised on the Pacific island. The Nauruan government recognizes that there is only one China in the world and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.

