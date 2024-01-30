Chinese embassy in Nauru holds reopening ceremony

Xinhua) 08:04, January 30, 2024

Luo Zhaohui (2nd R), head of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, who participates in the reopening ceremony of the Chinese embassy in Nauru as a representative of the Chinese government, and Nauru's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Lionel Aingimea (2nd L), unveil a plaque of the Chinese embassy during the ceremony held in a hotel in Nauru, Jan. 29, 2024. The reopening ceremony of the Chinese embassy in Nauru was held on Monday evening in a hotel in the southeastern part of the Pacific island country. (Photo by Chen Guolong/Xinhua)

YAREN, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- The reopening ceremony of the Chinese embassy in Nauru was held on Monday evening in a hotel in the southeastern part of the Pacific island country.

A plaque of the Chinese embassy was unveiled by Nauru's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Lionel Aingimea and Luo Zhaohui, head of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, who participated in the event as a representative of the Chinese government.

Aingimea said in his speech at the ceremony that developing relations with China is very welcome in Nauru. "Nauru looks forward to what we can do together," he said.

Wang Xuguang, head of the team responsible for re-establishing the Chinese embassy in Nauru, said in his speech that the recognition of the one-China principle is the political foundation for the restoration and development of the two countries' bilateral relations.

"From this new beginning, the two countries will continue to enhance political mutual trust, support each other in independently pursuing a development path suited to their national conditions, accommodate each other's core interests and major concerns, support and cooperate closely with each other in international and regional affairs, and push bilateral relations to a new height," Wang said.

The event was also attended by Marcus Stephen, speaker of the Nauru parliament, and other members of Nauru's government and parliament, as well as representatives of a Chinese company and the local Chinese community.

A Chinese national flag-raising ceremony was held on Monday morning in Nauru by the Chinese diplomatic team, marking the first time in nearly 19 years that the five-star red flag has been raised in the island country.

China and Nauru signed a joint communique in Beijing on Jan. 24 on the resumption of diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level.

Nauru's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Lionel Aingimea speaks during the reopening ceremony of the Chinese embassy in Nauru held in a hotel in Nauru, Jan. 29, 2024. The reopening ceremony of the Chinese embassy in Nauru was held on Monday evening in a hotel in the southeastern part of the Pacific island country. (Photo by Chen Guolong/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)