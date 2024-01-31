Chinese gov't representative attends Nauru Independece Day celebrations

Xinhua) 14:54, January 31, 2024

YAREN, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Representative of the Chinese government Luo Zhaohui said the resumption of diplomatic relations between China and Nauru is in line with the fundamental interests of the two peoples when attending the Nauru Independence Day celebrations here on Wednesday.

Luo, head of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, also met with Nauru President David Adeang, Parliament Speaker Marcus Stephen, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Lionel Aingimea, and Nauru cabinet members on a trip to the Pacific island nation.

Expressing warm congratulations to the people of Nauru on its 56th anniversary of independence, Luo said the resumption of diplomatic relations opened a new page in relations between the two countries.

China is ready to work with Nauru to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, carry out exchanges at all levels, enhance political mutual trust, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, deepen people-to-people exchanges, strengthen coordination and cooperation on international and regional issues, and push for sound development of China-Nauru relations, said Luo.

China is willing to share the opportunities brought by Chinese modernization with Nauru and achieve common development, welcoming Nauru's active participation in the Belt and Road cooperation, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, said the Chinese official.

The Nauru side thanked the Chinese side for sending representatives to attend the Nauru Independence Day celebrations and said the resumption of diplomatic relations with China was a correct decision made by the Nauru government.

Nauru will firmly adhere to the one-China principle, learn from China's governance experience, continuously deepen practical cooperation between the two countries in various fields, and promote the steady development of Nauru-China relations, it said.

Nauru is willing to actively participate in the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and the three global initiatives, it said.

On Monday, Luo attended the reopening ceremony of the Chinese embassy in Nauru, and unveiled the plaque of the Chinese embassy together with Wang Xuguang, head of the team responsible for re-establishing the Chinese embassy in Nauru, Nauru's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Lionel Aingimea, and Minister for Infrastructure Development Jesse Jeremiah. Speaker of the Nauru Parliament Marcus Stephen also attended the ceremony.

