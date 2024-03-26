Xi hails new chapter of China-Nauru ties

President Xi Jinping holds a grand welcoming ceremony for visiting Nauruan President David Adeang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. FENG YONGBIN / CHINA DAILY

China-Nauru relations are based on mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and mutual support, President Xi Jinping said on Monday in talks with Nauru's President David Adeang in Beijing.

Adeang is on a six-day state visit to China that started on Sunday, the first since the South Pacific nation cut ties with the Taiwan authorities in January and resumed diplomatic relations with China soon after.

Xi held a grand welcoming ceremony for Adeang at the Great Hall of the People on Monday. Both presidents witnessed the signing of a series of cooperation documents in the fields of joint construction of the Belt and Road, implementing the Global Development Initiative, economic development and agriculture.

During the talks, Xi said that Nauru's political decision to adhere to the one-China principle and resume diplomatic relations with China is in line with the trend of history and the times.

"Friendship knows no order of priority. As long as it starts, there will be a bright future. Cooperation knows no size. As long as it is sincere, there will be fruitful results. China-Nauru relations have opened a new chapter in history," Xi said.

China is willing to work with Nauru to create a bright future for bilateral relations and better benefit the two peoples, he added.

Xi emphasized that treating others on an equal footing is a distinctive characteristic of Chinese diplomacy.

China has always advocated that countries — big or small, strong or weak, rich or poor — are all equal members of the international community, he said, and it has always been a member of the developing world and its vote in the United Nations Security Council will always belong to developing countries.

He assured Adeang that China firmly supports Nauru in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development interests and in independently choosing a development path that suits its national conditions.

China is willing to strengthen exchanges and dialogues at all levels and in all fields with Nauru, continuously enhance mutual understanding and trust, and consolidate the political foundation of the bilateral relationship, he added.

Xi underlined the need for both countries to expand practical cooperation in trade, investment and infrastructure construction.

China is willing to provide assistance to Nauru for its independent and sustainable development "without attaching any political conditions", he said.

Xi called on both sides to strengthen exchanges in education, culture, health, youth and other fields.

China welcomes more young people from Nauru to study in the country, and is willing to provide assistance to Nauru in addressing climate change within the framework of South-South cooperation, he said.

Xi also expressed China's willingness to strengthen communication and coordination with Nauru in multilateral frameworks, such as the United Nations and the Pacific Islands Forum, jointly support a multipolar world and economic globalization that is inclusive and beneficial for all, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Adeang said that Nauru's decision to stand on the right side of history to recognize and adhere to the one-China principle and, on that basis, to resume diplomatic relations with China is an important milestone in Nauru-China relations, and has opened a new chapter in Nauru's national development and bilateral ties.

He said that Nauru highly appreciates China's consistent adherence to the principle of equality among all countries, and is willing to abide by the one-China principle and deepen cooperation with China.

Nauru is willing to stick to mutual respect, enhance mutual understanding and develop a partnership of fruitful, mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation with China, he added.

Noting that the global initiatives proposed by President Xi are of great significance, Nauru's president said his country is willing to actively participate in the joint construction of the Belt and Road, implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and strengthen cooperation with China in addressing climate change.

