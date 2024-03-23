Xi extends condolences to Putin over deadly Moscow concert hall terror attack

Xinhua) 14:12, March 23, 2024

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday extended condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the serious terrorist attack that caused heavy casualties at a concert hall in Moscow Oblast.

In his message, Xi said that he was shocked to learn that a serious terrorist attack occurred at a concert hall in Russia's Moscow Oblast, causing heavy casualties.

Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, expressed his deep condolences to the victims, and extended his sincere sympathy to the injured and the bereaved families.

He emphasized that China opposes all forms of terrorism, strongly condemns terrorist attacks, and firmly supports the Russian government's efforts to maintain national security and stability.

