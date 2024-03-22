Xi inspects Hunan Province

(People's Daily App) 16:17, March 22, 2024

President Xi Jinping has called on Hunan Province to stay committed to reform and innovation and follow a realistic and pragmatic approach to write its own chapter in advancing Chinese modernization. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour to the province from Monday to Thursday. Xi urged Hunan to build itself into a national hub for important and advanced manufacturing industries and a sci-tech and innovation center with core competitiveness, and continue to be a pacesetter for reform and opening-up of China's inland regions.

