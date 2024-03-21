Xi's efforts to ensure food security

While visiting a village seedling field in Changde, Hunan Province, President Xi Jinping learned about preparation work for spring farming on Tuesday. Over the past decade, Xi has visited lots of villages across the country, where he spoke with farmers, walked in the fields and inspected crops. Food security has consistently been a top priority for Xi.

