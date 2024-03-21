Xi calls on Hunan to write its chapter in Chinese modernization
CHANGSHA, March 21 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has called on central China's Hunan Province to stay committed to reform and innovation and follow a realistic and pragmatic approach to write its own chapter in advancing Chinese modernization.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour to the province from Monday to Thursday.
Xi urged Hunan to build itself into a national hub for important and advanced manufacturing industries and a sci-tech and innovation center with core competitiveness, and continue to be a pacesetter for reform and opening-up of China's inland regions.
On Monday, Xi first inspected Hunan First Normal University in Changsha City, where he visited an exhibition featuring Mao Zedong in his youth and chatted with students and faculty members. Xi stressed the role of schools in fostering virtue among students and guiding them to serve the country.
Later, Xi inspected a Chinese-German battery materials joint venture. He said sci-tech innovation and high-quality development are the key to enterprises' growth and success.
He said China will keep opening its door wider to the world and welcome more foreign companies to invest and develop in China.
