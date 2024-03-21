Xi calls for solid efforts to further energize China's central region

March 21, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, chairs a symposium on further energizing the central region in the new era in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

CHANGSHA, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for solid efforts to further energize the central region at a higher starting point.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while chairing a symposium on further energizing the central region in the new era.

In his speech, Xi highlighted the central region's pivotal role as the country's important grain production base, energy and raw material base, modern equipment manufacturing and high-tech industry base, and comprehensive transportation hub.

Xi called for synergy in promoting high-quality development and writing new chapters of energizing the central region in the process of advancing Chinese modernization.

Li Qiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese premier, Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese vice premier, attended the symposium.

Since the previous symposium on energizing the central region was held five years ago, the region's development has reached a higher level, Xi said.

Xi also noted that further energizing the central region still faces many difficulties and challenges that require practical research to solve them.

More efforts should be made to push forward industrial innovation led by scientific and technological innovation, and actively cultivate new quality productive forces, he said.

Xi called for forward-looking plans for future industries and a faster pace in modernizing the industrial system underpinned by advanced manufacturing.

The campaign to energize the central region should be better linked with the nation's other major development strategies to help the region better integrate into and support the country's new development pattern, he said.

Xi urged the region to promote deep reforms and high-level opening up in a coordinated manner in its efforts to grow into a more competitive inland pacesetter for opening up.

He also called for efforts to coordinate ecological environment protection and green and low-carbon development, and accelerate the building of a beautiful central region.

Xi highlighted the need to pursue integrated development of urban and rural areas and take solid steps to advance rural revitalization across the board.

Efforts should be made to make high-quality development and high-level security reinforce each other, and enhance the capabilities of ensuring food and energy security, Xi said.

Xi urged the related central authorities to conduct research and propose policies to further energize the central region in the new era.

At the symposium, Li Qiang called for efforts to faithfully study and implement the guiding principles of Xi's important speech, and turn the region's geographical and resource advantages into development advantages.

Ding Xuexiang stressed sticking to the requirements of high-quality development to secure new achievements in further energizing the central region.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, chairs a symposium on further energizing the central region in the new era in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

