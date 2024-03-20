Xi inspects spring farming work

Xinhua) 08:03, March 20, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspects spring farming and its preparation work while visiting Gangzhongping Village of Xiejiapu Town, Dingcheng District, Changde, central China's Hunan Province, March 19, 2024. Xi inspected the city of Changde in central China's Hunan Province on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

CHANGSHA, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, walked into a field to inspect spring farming and its preparation work during his inspection of the city of Changde in central China's Hunan Province on Tuesday.

Sound spring farming and its preparation work is crucial to ensuring grain harvest and food security, Xi said.

All regions and departments should define their responsibilities, ensure adequate spring sowing area, refine spring field management, ensure sufficient agricultural supplies, and strengthen socialized agricultural services, Xi noted.

He called for enhanced efforts to deepen the integration of high-quality seeds, farming methods, farming machinery and farmland.

Supportive policies for agriculture and farmers should be well implemented to ensure grain farmers' income and galvanize them to plant grain so as to secure a good start in increasing grain output and farmers' income for the whole year, Xi said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspects spring farming and its preparation work while visiting Gangzhongping Village of Xiejiapu Town, Dingcheng District, Changde, central China's Hunan Province, March 19, 2024. Xi inspected the city of Changde in central China's Hunan Province on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspects spring farming and its preparation work while visiting Gangzhongping Village of Xiejiapu Town, Dingcheng District, Changde, central China's Hunan Province, March 19, 2024. Xi inspected the city of Changde in central China's Hunan Province on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspects spring farming and its preparation work while visiting Gangzhongping Village of Xiejiapu Town, Dingcheng District, Changde, central China's Hunan Province, March 19, 2024. Xi inspected the city of Changde in central China's Hunan Province on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspects spring farming and its preparation work while visiting Gangzhongping Village of Xiejiapu Town, Dingcheng District, Changde, central China's Hunan Province, March 19, 2024. Xi inspected the city of Changde in central China's Hunan Province on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspects spring farming and its preparation work while visiting Gangzhongping Village of Xiejiapu Town, Dingcheng District, Changde, central China's Hunan Province, March 19, 2024. Xi inspected the city of Changde in central China's Hunan Province on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)