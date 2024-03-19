Home>>
Xi inspects Changsha, Hunan Province
(People's Daily App) 16:03, March 19, 2024
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected Changsha, capital city of Central China's Hunan Province, on Monday. During the inspection, Xi visited a campus of Hunan First Normal University and a battery materials joint venture.
