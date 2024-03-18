Symposium held to study Xi Jinping's speech on Taiwan-related work

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- A symposium was held in Beijing to study a recent speech on Taiwan-related work made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

The symposium was held by the Taiwan Work Office of the CPC Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, jointly with the Central Committee of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang, the Central Committee of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League, and the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots.

The speech, delivered by Xi at a joint group meeting during the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference on March 6, pointed out the direction for Taiwan-related work, according to the symposium.

The speech expounded on the basic tasks, key priorities, and policies and measures involving Taiwan-related work under new circumstances, as well as provided the fundamental guideline for relevant work, according to the symposium.

The symposium called for efforts to faithfully study and implement the guiding principles of the important speech and maintain the initiative and ability to steer in cross-Strait relations.

It also called on the Taiwan-related front and relevant parties and organizations in the front to contribute to achieving national reunification at the earliest date possible through better work and execution of duties.

