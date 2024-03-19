Xi inspects Changsha in central China's Hunan Province

Xinhua) 10:09, March 19, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a campus of Hunan First Normal University, and learns about the university's efforts in putting resources related to the Party's heritage to great use and its adherence to fostering virtue through education, in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 18, 2024. Xi inspected Changsha, capital city of central China's Hunan Province, on Monday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

CHANGSHA, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected Changsha, capital city of central China's Hunan Province, on Monday.

During the inspection, Xi visited a campus of Hunan First Normal University and a battery materials joint venture. He learned about the university's efforts in putting resources related to the Party's heritage to great use, its adherence to fostering virtue through education, and local endeavor to accelerate the development of new quality productive forces and promote high-standard opening up.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a campus of Hunan First Normal University, and learns about the university's efforts in putting resources related to the Party's heritage to great use and its adherence to fostering virtue through education, in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 18, 2024. Xi inspected Changsha, capital city of central China's Hunan Province, on Monday. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a campus of Hunan First Normal University, and learns about the university's efforts in putting resources related to the Party's heritage to great use and its adherence to fostering virtue through education, in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 18, 2024. Xi inspected Changsha, capital city of central China's Hunan Province, on Monday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with teachers and students while visiting a campus of Hunan First Normal University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 18, 2024. Xi inspected Changsha, capital city of central China's Hunan Province, on Monday. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with teachers and students while visiting a campus of Hunan First Normal University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 18, 2024. Xi inspected Changsha, capital city of central China's Hunan Province, on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a campus of Hunan First Normal University, and learns about the university's efforts in putting resources related to the Party's heritage to great use and its adherence to fostering virtue through education, in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 18, 2024. Xi inspected Changsha, capital city of central China's Hunan Province, on Monday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a battery materials joint venture and learns about local endeavor to accelerate the development of new quality productive forces and promote high-standard opening up, in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 18, 2024. Xi inspected Changsha, capital city of central China's Hunan Province, on Monday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a battery materials joint venture and learns about local endeavor to accelerate the development of new quality productive forces and promote high-standard opening up, in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 18, 2024. Xi inspected Changsha, capital city of central China's Hunan Province, on Monday. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a battery materials joint venture and learns about local endeavor to accelerate the development of new quality productive forces and promote high-standard opening up, in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 18, 2024. Xi inspected Changsha, capital city of central China's Hunan Province, on Monday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)