Xi inspects Changde in central China's Hunan Province

Xinhua) 08:07, March 20, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves to citizens while visiting a cultural street in Changde, central China's Hunan Province, March 19, 2024.

CHANGSHA, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected the city of Changde in central China's Hunan Province on Tuesday.

During the inspection, Xi visited a cultural street and a village. He learned about the restoration and utilization of historical and cultural blocks, the comprehensive management of urban water environment, preparation work for spring farming, and the improvement of grassroots governance efficiency.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with villagers while visiting Gangzhongping Village of Xiejiapu Town, Dingcheng District, Changde, central China's Hunan Province, March 19, 2024.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about the improvement of grassroots governance efficiency while visiting Gangzhongping Village of Xiejiapu Town, Dingcheng District, Changde, central China's Hunan Province, March 19, 2024.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits Gangzhongping Village of Xiejiapu Town, Dingcheng District, Changde, central China's Hunan Province, March 19, 2024.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with citizens while visiting a cultural street in Changde, central China's Hunan Province, March 19, 2024.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about the restoration and utilization of historical and cultural blocks, and the comprehensive management of urban water environment while visiting a cultural street in Changde, central China's Hunan Province, March 19, 2024.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about the restoration and utilization of historical and cultural blocks, and the comprehensive management of urban water environment while visiting a cultural street in Changde, central China's Hunan Province, March 19, 2024.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about the restoration and utilization of historical and cultural blocks, and the comprehensive management of urban water environment while visiting a cultural street in Changde, central China's Hunan Province, March 19, 2024.

