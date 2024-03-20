Xi stresses guiding students to serve the country as purpose of running schools

Xinhua) 13:27, March 20, 2024

CHANGSHA, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has stressed that the purpose of running a school is not only to raise the students' level of cultural attainment, but also to guide them to serve the country.

Xi made the remarks when he visited one of Hunan First Normal University's campuses on Monday during an inspection tour in Changsha, capital city of central China's Hunan Province.

Xi learned about how Mao Zedong and other older generation revolutionaries had studied and worked at the university, as well as the university's history and teaching characteristics. Xi also chatted with students and faculty members.

Xi stressed that as China strives to build itself into a strong country and achieve national rejuvenation through advancing Chinese modernization, it is imperative that talented students are cultivated and that they are provided with quality education.

