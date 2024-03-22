Xi congratulates president-elect of Indonesia

08:09, March 22, 2024 By Xu Wei ( Chinadaily.com.cn

The congratulatory message from President Xi Jinping to Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto underscores China's readiness to build on the robust diplomatic ties, fueling expectations for more outcomes from the bilateral community with a shared future, said Beijing's top envoy to Jakarta.

In the message extended to Subianto on Wednesday, the Chinese president stressed his strong emphasis on the development of ties with Indonesia, saying that he looks forward to concerted efforts with the president-elect to usher in greater achievements in building a bilateral community with a shared future.

The two nations should set an example of solidarity and coordination for common development among major developing countries, deliver more benefits to the two peoples and give strong impetus to regional and global prosperity and stability, Xi said.

Subianto, who is the defense minister of Indonesia, was announced as the winner of the Southeast Asian country's presidential election on Wednesday, securing the Feb 14 contest with nearly 60 percent of the votes.

In an interview with China Daily, Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Lu Kang underlined Beijing's readiness to work with the new Indonesian government to continue building high-level strategic trust, deepening comprehensive strategic cooperation and promoting substantial development of the China-Indonesia community with a shared future.

Lu said Chinese leaders extended congratulatory messages to Subianto and his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, immediately after the official announcement of the election results.

"This speaks volumes for the high regard Chinese leaders have for the development of China-Indonesia relations," he said.

"It is the common aspiration of the Chinese and Indonesian people to maintain the sustained and steady development of bilateral relations," Lu said. "We believe that in the future, we will see more frequent and closer interactions between the leaders of the two countries."

The relationship between China and Indonesia, under the strategic guidance of Xi and President Joko Widodo, has grown rapidly, Lu said.

The two sides have kept enhancing alignment in development strategies, jointly established a high-level dialogue and cooperation mechanism, and formed a new pattern of "four-wheel drive" cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and maritime fields, he said.

As one of the landmark projects of the Belt and Road Initiative, the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway has proved to be a resounding success, facilitating the travel of the Indonesian people and propelling economic growth.

Lu said one of the key experiences of the project's success is that the two sides have always adhered to the principle of wide consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits.

The success will enable both nations to further substantiate their Belt and Road cooperation and set a new landmark for pragmatic cooperation across various sectors, especially in infrastructure and production capacity, said the ambassador.

Xu Liping, director of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' Center of Southeast Asian Studies, said "the trend of friendship between China and Indonesia has become irreversible" after decadelong efforts to build up bilateral relations.

"This friendship has given the Indonesian people a concrete sense of gain, and laid a solid foundation for the bilateral relationship going forward."

Lu said that China will continue to utilize its technology, equipment and manufacturing to boost bilateral cooperation in connectivity, continue to promote the "Two Countries, Two Parks" and other landmark projects of the BRI, and carry out more projects for improving public well-being.

He also stressed China's readiness to deepen cooperation in emerging fields such as the digital economy, the green economy and Silk Road e-commerce.

China, already the largest trading partner of Indonesia for 11 consecutive years, has long been a major source of investment for the Southeast Asian country. The total trade volume between both nations reached $139.4 billion last year.

There are now over 1,000 Chinese businesses in Indonesia, covering sectors such as energy, telecommunications, power grids, mining, internet and the digital economy.

Lu highlighted the immense potential for the two countries to bolster trade and economic ties, saying that both nations will step up cooperation in sustainable development, food security, energy infrastructure and clean energy.

"The two sides will also expand collaboration in high-tech and emerging sectors, such as smart cities, 5G and the digital economy," he said.

To further bolster people-to-people links between China and Indonesia, the envoy said both sides will open more tourism flight routes, strengthen subnational cooperation, enhance cooperation and exchanges in talent training, and encourage more exchanges and visits between nongovernmental and religious groups.

