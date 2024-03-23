Chinese president exchanges congratulations with Dominica's counterpart on 20th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 10:15, March 23, 2024

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of the Commonwealth of Dominica Sylvanie Burton exchanged congratulatory messages on Saturday over the 20th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations.

