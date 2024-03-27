Chinese premier meets Nauruan president

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Nauruan President David Adeang, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with visiting Nauruan President David Adeang in Beijing on Tuesday.

Li said the resumption of diplomatic ties between China and Nauru in January this year is in the fundamental interest of the two peoples. The presidents of the two states held talks on Monday and reached important consensus, which signifies the beginning of a new chapter in China-Nauru relations.

He said China is ready to work with Nauru to deepen mutual trust and expand mutually-beneficial cooperation.

The premier added that China will firmly support Nauru in safeguarding its independence and national dignity, and choosing a development path in accordance with its own national conditions. China is willing to strengthen mutual support with Nauru on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns.

Li said China will encourage Chinese companies to invest in Nauru and is ready to further enhance bilateral cooperation in fields including infrastructure construction, transportation, tourism and health under the framework of joint construction of the Belt and Road. He called on the two countries to expand exchanges between localities and youth.

Li also said China and Nauru will jointly promote full and effective implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement, and strengthen mutual support and coordination within multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations and Pacific Islands Forum to jointly safeguard the common interest of developing countries.

Adeang said Nauru will adhere to the one-China principle and support China's peaceful reunification. Nauru highly appreciates China's adherence to the principles of mutual respect and equality, and its commitment to promoting international peace and cooperation.

Nauru is ready to enhance cooperation with China in areas including trade, infrastructure construction, climate change, sustainable development, health, tourism, education and people-to-people engagement, as well as coordination under multilateral mechanisms, he said.

Adeang is on a state visit to China from March 24 to 29 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is Adeang's first state visit to China since the two countries resumed diplomatic relations in January this year.

