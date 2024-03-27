Home>>
Nauruan president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 11:04, March 27, 2024
Nauruan President David Adeang lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi hails new chapter of China-Nauru ties
- Nauru students begin study in China after diplomatic relations resume
- Chinese premier meets Nauruan president
- Nauruan president to visit China
- Chinese, Nauruan presidents hold talks for 1st time since resuming ties
- Xiplomacy: China, Nauru gathering momentum for growth of ties
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.