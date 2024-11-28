Nauru's parliament speaker to visit China

15:59, November 28, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Speaker of the Nauru Parliament Marcus Stephen will lead a delegation to visit China from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

