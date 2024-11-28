Home>>
Nauru's parliament speaker to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:59, November 28, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Speaker of the Nauru Parliament Marcus Stephen will lead a delegation to visit China from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese FM meets Nauruan counterpart
- Nauruan president urges collaboration, unity in addressing global challenges
- Culture Fact: Things you must know about Nauru
- China-Nauru cooperation in solar energy, port upgrading benefits local communities
- Full text: Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Nauru
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.