Home>>
China-Nauru relations show robust momentum with fruitful results: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:07, January 24, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday said that one year ago, China and Nauru decided to reestablish diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level on the basis of the one-China principle. Since the resumption of diplomatic relations, China-Nauru relations have shown a robust momentum with fruitful results.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.