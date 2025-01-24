China-Nauru relations show robust momentum with fruitful results: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday said that one year ago, China and Nauru decided to reestablish diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level on the basis of the one-China principle. Since the resumption of diplomatic relations, China-Nauru relations have shown a robust momentum with fruitful results.

