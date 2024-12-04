China's top political advisor meets Nauru's parliament speaker

Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, meets with Speaker of Nauru's Parliament Marcus Stephen in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Speaker of Nauru's Parliament Marcus Stephen in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said the resumption of diplomatic relations between China and Nauru is another testament that the one-China principle is the universal consensus of the international community and conforms to the trend of the times.

The important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries in March this year provides strategic guidance for both sides to enhance bilateral relations and practical cooperation, he said.

China is willing to work with Nauru to implement the leaders' important consensus and continue to promote the development of bilateral relations, Wang added, stressing that the CPPCC will make contributions in this regard.

Stephen said Nauru firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and thanks China for its assistance. Nauru is willing to strengthen exchanges, mutual learning and cooperation with China, continuously deepen the friendship between the two peoples and promote the sustained development of bilateral relations.

