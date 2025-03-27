High-level dialogues held during Boao Forum for Asia

Xinhua) 08:18, March 27, 2025

A high-level dialogue themed on "Building Trust in the Shifting Global Landscape" is held during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Ziyi)

Jeffrey D. Sachs, professor of Columbia University, speaks at a high-level dialogue themed on "Building Trust in the Shifting Global Landscape" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Ziyi)

Portugal's Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel speaks at a high-level dialogue themed on "Building Trust in the Shifting Global Landscape" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Ziyi)

Ban Ki-moon, chairman of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) and former secretary-general of the United Nations, speaks at a high-level dialogue themed on "Global Governance after the UN Summit of the Future" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Maurizio Massari, permanent representative of Italy to the United Nations, speaks at a high-level dialogue themed on "Global Governance after the UN Summit of the Future" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A high-level dialogue themed on "Global Governance after the UN Summit of the Future" is held during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Volkan Bozkir, president of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, speaks at a high-level dialogue themed on "Global Governance after the UN Summit of the Future" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong speaks at a high-level dialogue themed on "Global Governance after the UN Summit of the Future" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Danilo Turk, former Slovenian president and president of the World Leadership Alliance Club de Madrid, speaks at a high-level dialogue themed on "Global Governance after the UN Summit of the Future" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Wang Huiyao, founder and president of Center for China and Globalization (CCG), speaks at a high-level dialogue themed on "Global Governance after the UN Summit of the Future" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, speaks at a high-level dialogue themed on "Global Governance after the UN Summit of the Future" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

