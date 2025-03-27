Chinese vice premier meets foreign leaders attending Boao forum

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, who is here to attend the ongoing Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025, in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BOAO, Hainan, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with foreign leaders who visited China to attend the ongoing Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, on Wednesday.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, had a meeting with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. Ding said China is willing to work with Laos in supporting each other's core interests and advancing practical cooperation across various fields.

For his part, Sonexay reaffirmed that Laos would make continuous efforts to make new progress in developing Laos-China community with a shared future.

In a meeting with Aren B. Palik, vice president of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), Ding called for expanding mutual collaboration in trade, investment, infrastructure and marine economy, while jointly addressing climate challenges.

Palik reiterated FSM side's adherence to the one-China principle and its firm support for China's positions on the Taiwan question as well as affairs concerning Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and the South China Sea.

On China-Mongolia relations, Ding said to Mongolia's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development Luvsannyam Gantumu that the enduring friendly relations between the two neighboring countries align with the fundamental interests of both peoples.

Gantumu expressed willingness to deepen cooperation with China in connectivity, energy resources, and high-tech sectors.

In a meeting with Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, Ding called for joint efforts to translate the outcomes of the recent 12th Meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee into real actions.

Sklyar said Kazakhstan is ready to work closely with China to elevate bilateral ties to a new high.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of China-Indonesia diplomatic relations. While speaking with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Regional Infrastructure and Development Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, Ding said the two sides should enhance strategic synergy and strive for new breakthroughs in practical cooperation.

Agus said Indonesia is committed to deepening and expanding cooperation with China in various sectors and further advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

When meeting with Portugal's Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel, Ding said China is dedicated to mutual respect and trust with Portugal and is ready to expand mutually beneficial cooperation and deepen opening up and exchanges between the two sides.

Rangel said Portugal thinks highly of Macao's prosperity and steady development since it returned to China, pledging efforts to further deepen practical cooperation with China.

