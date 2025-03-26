Boao Moments: Economic expert bullish about China's stimulus measures

"One of the great things about China is when they set a target, they normally always achieve it," Carl F. Fey, professor of Strategy at BI Norwegian Business School, commented on China's around 5 percent growth goal for this year, at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025, which runs from March 25 to 28 in Boao town, south China's Hainan Province.

The professor expresses his confidence about the stimulus polices rolled out by the Chinese government, believing that they could generate long-term benefits.

He also emphasizes the importance of BFA, which provides a platform for different countries to come together and seek to find possibilities for cooperation.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)