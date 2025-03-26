Boao Moments: BFA official highlights China's economic importance and green efforts

"If China is doing well, the whole world will do better. Asia will do better," said Zafar Uddin Mahmood, policy advisor to the Secretary General of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), in an interview with People's Daily Online during the BFA Annual Conference 2025, which runs from March 25 to 28 in Boao town, south China's Hainan Province.

Mahmood is confident that China will achieve its economic growth target for 2025, and highlights the country's important role in Asia and even the whole world.

Additionally, the policy advisor also praises China's endeavor in its green transition, especially with regards to its wide adoption of renewable resources.

