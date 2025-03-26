Home>>
Boao Moments: BFA official highlights China's economic importance and green efforts
By Chang Sha, Wang Yuheng, Wu Yanhong (People's Daily Online) 16:45, March 26, 2025
"If China is doing well, the whole world will do better. Asia will do better," said Zafar Uddin Mahmood, policy advisor to the Secretary General of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), in an interview with People's Daily Online during the BFA Annual Conference 2025, which runs from March 25 to 28 in Boao town, south China's Hainan Province.
Mahmood is confident that China will achieve its economic growth target for 2025, and highlights the country's important role in Asia and even the whole world.
Additionally, the policy advisor also praises China's endeavor in its green transition, especially with regards to its wide adoption of renewable resources.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Boao Moments: Former Finnish PM praises China's ambitious growth target, importance of Asia in facing global challenges
- High-level dialogue held during Boao Forum for Asia
- Panel discussions held during Boao Forum for Asia
- Asia's role as global growth driver in focus
- Boao establishes zero-carbon zone in pursuit of sustainable development
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.