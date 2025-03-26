Boao Moments: Former Finnish PM praises China's ambitious growth target, importance of Asia in facing global challenges

"I think times are challenging everywhere, and these global challenges have an impact on China as well," Esko Aho, former Prime Minister of Finland, told People's Daily Online during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025, which runs from March 25 to 28 this year, in Boao town, south China's Hainan Province.

Despite all the challenges lying ahead, Aho believes that China's growth target for 2025 is "an ambitious plan."

The former prime minister also mentioned three common issues that the international community is facing, namely green transition, new energy and the silver economy. To rise up to these challenges, he stresses the role of technology for sustainable solutions as well as the important role Asia will play in the entire process.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)