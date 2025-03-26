Panel discussions held during Boao Forum for Asia

March 26, 2025

A panel discussion themed on "Global Free Trade Port Development" is held during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Zhou Xiaochuan, vice chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) and China's chief representative to the Boao Forum, delivers a speech at a panel discussion themed on "Global Free Trade Port Development" during the BFA Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Akylbek Zhaparov, former chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Global Free Trade Port Development" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Wu Hailong, president of the China Public Diplomacy Association, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Global Free Trade Port Development" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Zhao Jinping, member of the Expert Advisory Committee for the Construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Global Free Trade Port Development" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Arancha Gonzalez, former foreign minister of Spain and dean of the Paris School of International Affairs (PSIA) at Sciences Po, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Global Free Trade Port Development" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Samir Hamrouni, CEO of the World Free Zones Organization, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Global Free Trade Port Development" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Chi Fulin, president of the China Institute for Reform and Development (CIRD), speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Global Free Trade Port Development" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Gerry Grimstone, vice chairman of BlueFive Capital and former UK minister for investment, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Global Free Trade Port Development" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Long Yongtu, former vice minister of Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Global Free Trade Port Development" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Xie Jing, vice governor of Hainan Provincial People's Government, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Global Free Trade Port Development" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Liu Xiaoming, governor of Hainan Provincial People's Government, delivers a speech at a panel discussion themed on "Global Free Trade Port Development" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Zhang Yuyan, member of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) and dean and professor of School of International Politics and Economics of University of CASS, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Global Free Trade Port Development" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), delivers a speech at a panel discussion themed on "Global Free Trade Port Development" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Wu Shicun, chairman of Huayang Center for Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Global Free Trade Port Development" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Lionel Leong Vai Tac, member of Council of Advisors of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), executive chairman of International Science, Technology and Innovation Forum of the BFA, and chairman of Macao Committee for Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development of the BFA, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Global Free Trade Port Development" during the BFA Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Pei Sai Fan, adjunct professor of National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University, and Former Founding Director of MAS Academy of Singapore, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Global Free Trade Port Development" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Lim Ki-mo, ambassador for International Relations of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province of South Korea, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Global Free Trade Port Development" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Ban Ki-moon, chairman of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) and 8th secretary general of the United Nations, delivers a speech at a panel discussion themed on "Global Free Trade Port Development" during the BFA Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Zhang Xiaohui, vice president of China Society for Finance and Banking, former governor assistant of People's Bank of China and former dean of Tsinghua University PBC School of Finance, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Pension Reform for Population Aging" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Ziyi)

Takehiko Nakao, former president of Asian Development Bank, former Japanese Minister of Finance and chairman of Center for International Economy and Strategy (Tokyo), speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Pension Reform for Population Aging" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Ziyi)

Monika Queisser, Senior Counsellor to the Director of Employment, Labour and Social Affairs Directorate and the Head of Social Policy Division at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), speaks via video link at a panel discussion themed on "Pension Reform for Population Aging" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Ziyi)

Zheng Bingwen, director-general of Center for International Social Security Studies of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), research fellow and ex-director of Institute of American Studies of CASS, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Pension Reform for Population Aging" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Ziyi)

Zhou Xiaochuan, vice chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) and China's chief representative to the Boao Forum, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Pension Reform for Population Aging" during the BFA Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Ziyi)

Guo Shuqing, vice chairman of the Finance and Economic Affairs Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, former Party secretary of the People's Bank of China and former chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Pension Reform for Population Aging" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Ziyi)

