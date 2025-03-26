East and West: Stories in Cultural Relics
Clothes, food, buildings and transportation - each detail weaves a story in the tapestry of human civilization.
Ceremonial vessels for food and wine paint a vibrant picture of human society, awakening rich memories of the past.
From the Mamian skirt to the qipao and empire dress, each garment speaks of diverse personalities and attitudes in dazzling ways.
Chinese bronze chariots and Roman galleys bridge ancient and modern times, showcasing the technological brilliance of Eastern and Western cultures.
China's mortise-and-tenon joints and Rome's ancient domes stand as twin treasures in humanity's architectural heritage.
On the fields, polo and hockey players carry humanity's hopes for peace in their games.
The melodious notes of the Konghou and harp blend together, creating a symphony of spiritual harmony.
As tradition and modernity collide and interweave, they reveal the flowing currents of world civilizations. When East meets West in cultural exchange, people discover they share the same wonderful life experiences and emotions.
