Home>>
Echoes of eternity: The timeless melody of the Konghou
(People's Daily Online) 15:25, October 11, 2024
The konghou, an ancient Chinese instrument, and the European harp both reflect rich cultural histories. These stringed instruments have played pivotal roles in their respective musical traditions for centuries, and each offers insight into their cultures' artistic values and social customs.
In this episode of "East and West: Stories in Cultural Relics," we explore how these instruments have been shaped by their societies, revealing the enduring power of music across civilizations.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 400 relics items from South China Sea make debut in Hainan
- China vows intensified, improved preservation of cultural relics
- China pledges to retrieve more lost cultural artifacts
- Over 300 cultural relic sites newly found in China's Xizang
- Exhibition showcasing Hainan's cultural relics held at Hainan Museum
- Hockey's collective spirit: The power of teamwork
- Horseback sport: The lightning-fast game of Chinese Polo
- Team restores relics retrieved from shipwrecks in South China Sea
- Argentina returns 14 pieces of cultural relics to China
- Draft law revision aims to better balance cultural relics utilization, protection
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.